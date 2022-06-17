A weak cold front will bring just a bit of relief from the hot and humid weather over the weekend.

Partly cloudy tonight and Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s.

Sunny, not as hot and less humid on Fathers Day with highs around 90.

Another upper level ridge of high pressure will build into the Mid South next week with highs in the mid 90s Monday heating up to around 102° by Friday with afternoon heat indices of 105°-110°+.