A weak cold front will drop south across Arkansas through Wednesday with a small chance of showers and Thunderstorms.
Slightly less hot and drier air will filter into the state for Wednesday through Friday.
Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will begin this weekend pushing humidity levels back up and, with a few disturbances in the northwest flow aloft, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this weekend into early next week.
