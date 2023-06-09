There’s a small chance of rain this morning in Central Arkansas, higher across North Arkansas. Things will quieten down late in the morning and around Noon. But more development will occur this afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 80s, but they should get there. 90° seems to be out of the realm of possibilities today.

The rain will be higher Saturday with a strong upper-level disturbance swinging through Arkansas. A severe storm or two is possible. Damaging wind will be the severe weather threat with any severe storm.

The threat for severe weather and damaging wind will be highest in SW Arkansas and down into North Texas.