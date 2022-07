A weak cold front will drop into southern Missouri/north Arkansas late Saturday and Sunday with isolated to widely scattered showers. The best chance of rain will be across northeast Arkansas where a couple of places could see ½-1″ of rainfall.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Mid South starting early next week with widespread high temperatures at or above 100° with heat indices of 110° or higher. Overnight lows will becoming oppressively warm only dropping to around 80°