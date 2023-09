We have some clouds and patchy fog Monday Morning for Central Arkansas, but still have some rain and thunderstorms in South Arkansas. It will become sunnier through the day and temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 80s.

NWA does have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM.

No rain is in the forecast for Central Arkansas today or for the entire week. Temperatures will run five to ten degrees above average too. It looks like a hot week.