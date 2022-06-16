TONIGHT: We will experience another warm and humid evening across the Natural State. Temperatures will stay in the 90s until around sunset. Even the overnight period will feature temperatures in the 80s. There is no chance of rain with clear skies and calm winds.

FRIDAY: The morning will start off with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. By the afternoon we will quickly see temperatures rise into the mid and upper 90s. But, in the afternoon we will see clouds and showers begin to pop up. There is a 30% chance for a shower or thunderstorm across much of central and eastern Arkansas. Very little rain is expected, but those who get some will get relief from the heat.

SATURDAY: Saturday is the only other day in the forecast that has a chance for rain. Like Friday there will be a few spotty showers and thunderstorms that will bubble up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler in the low and mid 90s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Father’s day will be nice with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Then much hotter air will arrive. Next week will feature lower humidity and hotter temperatures. Many locations will see highs in the 100s!.

Have a great evening! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

