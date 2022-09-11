TONIGHT: The cold front that went through midday Sunday has dropped the humidity and temperatures. Tonight into Monday morning will feature the coolest temperatures since May with lows in the 50s for most Arkansans. Localized areas up north could get into the upper 40s! Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies.

MONDAY: After a chilly start on Monday morning, the afternoon will feature temperatures in the mid 80s and sunny skies! It will actually feel cooler than the low 80s because of the low humidity. There will be a northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The sunny and dry weather continues into Tuesday! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the afternoon will be near 90°. Again, it will feel comfortable with low humidity.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Sunny skies will continue for the rest of the work week. High pressure is going to park itself right over Arkansas. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s for a while. No rain is expected in the extended outlook,

Happy Sunday everyone! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

