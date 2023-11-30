THURSDAY: Cloudy and windy with a cold rain, heavy at times. Highs near 50. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain continues, heavy at times. Temperatures gradually climb through the 50s, reaching nearly 60 around sunrise. Rain gradually comes to an end after midnight. Wind: SSE 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit milder. Highs near 67. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.