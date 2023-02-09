A fast moving storm system and cold front will bring rain and higher elevation snow to Arkansas from late tonight through Friday. Highs Friday will only be in the mid to upper 30s north and mid to upper 40s central and south.

Canadian high pressure will move into the Mid South Saturday morning with lots of sunshine and highs around 50.

Dry and warmer Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A Pacific cold front will usher in more rain and isolated thunderstorms for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.