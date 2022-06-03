High pressure will bring a mostly clear and cool night tonight with lows around 60 and a pleasant afternoon high in the mid 80s Saturday.

Winds will become southerly beginning Sunday through next week which will push highs into the mid 80s and low 90s and bring humidity back up as well. A series of disturbances will move in from the northwest from time to time next week with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

Afternoon heat indices Sunday through next week will range from the 90s to around 100°.