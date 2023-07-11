After a beautiful Monday thanks to the cool front that came through Sunday, warmer and hotter weather is about to return as that front comes back over Arkansas as a warm front.

Temperatures will get to the low 90s (around normal) but will get to the upper 90s for the second half of the week. As the clouds build in today, there is a slight chance of rain in Central Arkansas, but rain is likely in SW Arkansas.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 90s in the second half of the week and Central Arkansas will have low rain chances until this weekend.