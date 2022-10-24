Rain is coming. There’s only a very small chance of light rain showers today in Central Arkansas, but tonight will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms. After reaching the low and mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, this morning is starting off very mild. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll reach the mid and upper 70s in the middle of the day. Little Rock will top out at 83° on what will be a windy afternoon.

With the rain and thunderstorms tonight, some storms may be strong to severe, especially in SW Arkansas, with the main threat of those storms being damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph.

This does look like a good rain maker. By the end of Tuesday one to two inches of rainfall are possible.

If this isn’t enough rain (which it won’t be to alleviate the drought) another rain maker is coming Friday and into the weekend.