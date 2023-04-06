Temperatures will stay in the 50s in Central Arkansas and Little Rock today. There’s a small rain chance this morning and then again this afternoon.

All in all Little Rock has a 30% chance of light rain today. There is a sharp gradient from South to Central Arkansas in the chance of rain. From Pine Bluff southward, the chance of rain is 80%-100%. The chance drops to 0% just north of Little Rock.

With the rain expected today and tomorrow Flood Watches have been issued in much of Southeast Arkansas until 7 PM today. Union and Columbia counties are under their Flood Watch until 7 PM, Friday.