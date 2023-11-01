TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Frost will be possible again on Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another sunny and dry day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than Wednesday with highs getting back into the 60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the rest of the work week. By the weekend temperatures will return to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will return to the forecast early next week.