TODAY: Today temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overall today will be another dry day, but a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. Today we will also see mostly sunny skies, but a few clouds will likely linger through the area this morning and into the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.
TOMORROW: Slightly warmer temperatures back in the 90s will return on Friday under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED: Dry weather will continue on Saturday. One or two isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out on Saturday as a warm front passes through the state, however, the chances look to be only around 10%. Hot and humid weather will be present all weekend with many seeing heat indices into the triple digits. A better chance for a few showers and storms will return Sunday evening into Monday morning as a weak summertime cold front approaches. This will slide through the state on Monday, cooling temperatures a few degrees.
