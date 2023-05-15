TONIGHT: Clouds will build into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible before 10 pm, however, most of the overnight hours will remain dry.

TOMORROW: A cold front will move through the state on Tuesday, giving us a bit of a breezy northwest wind and some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will make it into the low to mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers will be possible as the front moves through, however, most of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay near seasonal values on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Thursday into Friday before our next cold front arrives. Showers and a few thunderstorms look likely Friday evening, into the overnight hours as the front moves through. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend thanks to our next cold front.