TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue impacting Central Arkansas until about midnight. Then they will mainly be over Southern Arkansas until about sunrise Monday morning. Temperatures will cool into the mid 70s thanks to the rain-cooled air. West wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few showers will linger in southern Arkansas Monday morning. We will see slightly cooler temperatures Monday behind the cold front. We will still be above average with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s, but it will be much less humid.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Mid 90s will continue Tuesday, but after that, the heat will be back on. Temperatures will be back near the triple digits Wednesday through Friday…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

