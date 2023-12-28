THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold with perhaps a few areas of drizzle or light flurries. Chance of precip: 20%. Highs near 46. Wind chills near 40. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with perhaps a few flurries. Chance of precip: 10%. Lows near 32. Wind: NW 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few early morning light snow showers, then clearing late in the afternoon. Chance of precip: 20% Highs near 46. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

For more information on this chance for light snow showers, check out the Arkansas Storm Team Blog.