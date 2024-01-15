OVERNIGHT: It’s going to be a dangerously cold night. Tuesday evening temperatures remain in the teens, with it dropping to the single digits overnight. Add in a northerly wind sustained around 10mph, and it will feel more like -5°F to -10°F Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear overnight with no additional precipitation; however, any snow or ice on roads is going to stay there.

TUESDAY: Temperatures remain below freezing all day Tuesday, but there will be a lot more sun. The afternoon will warm to the mid 20s with dry & frigid conditions. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect till noon Tuesday.

WHEN WILL IT MELT?: Wednesday will be sunny and frigid again, with the morning starting off close to 10°F and feeling more like 0°F. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should reach the upper 30s, and this will help melt away any snow and ice on roads.

ANY MORE ICE?: There is some potential for a little freezing rain/sleet mixed with rain showers Thursday. Accumulation should remain light, and as long as temperatures warm above freezing Thursday afternoon, then impacts should remain limited. Cold air remains in place all week.