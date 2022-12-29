The first of two Pacific storm systems will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, tonight into mid day Friday.

High pressure will build into the Mid South this weekend with mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Another, stronger storm system and cold front will be accompanied by widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, Monday. Conditions appear favorable for the possibility of severe weather with damaging winds, large hail and a couple of tornadoes.

Cooler high pressure will move in to Arkansas by the middle of next week with seasonable lows in the low 30s and highs around 50.