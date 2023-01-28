TONIGHT: Rain showers continue overnight with heavy downpours and a rumble of thunder possible. No severe weather. Strong southerly winds 15-20 mph will keep temperatures in the 50s all night.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers will continue over south and central Arkansas Sunday morning. For the rest of the day, the rain will stay over southern parts of the state. A cold front will move through in the afternoon. This will cause temperatures in northwest Arkansas to drop into the 30s while the rest of the state will be in the 50s and 60s. Everyone will see cold temperatures by Sunday night.

MONDAY: Monday will be cold, cloudy, and breezy. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. By the late afternoon (4-6 PM) precipitation will move in. This will fall as rain in southern Arkansas, but locations north of I-40 will see freezing rain(ice) and sleet. This will continue into Monday night.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Freezing rain and sleet will continue into parts of Tuesday. It looks like temperatures will be warm enough to change it to rain on Wednesday and Thursday. This forecast is extremely difficult because the difference between dangerous freezing rain and rain is just 1°. Definitely check back in with the Arkansas Storm Team over the coming days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

