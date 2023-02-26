TONIGHT: Clouds will linger tonight as storms approach the state. A line of showers and storms will enter the state after midnight. Strong to severe storms will be possible in northwest Arkansas, with damaging wind gusts as the main threat. The entire state will be breezy winds. A wind advisory is in effect from 6 PM Sunday through noon on Monday.

TOMORROW: Storms are expected to exit the state by 8 AM as the cold front moves through. Winds will be out of the south, warming temperatures back into the 70s by Monday afternoon. Sunshine will return by the afternoon as well.

EXTENDED: Sunny weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s. Another system with approach on Wednesday, causing more unsettled weather and rain chances through the end of the work week. It also looks like the chance for strong to severe storms will return by Thursday. Stick with the Arkansas storm team for continued updates.