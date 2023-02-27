A passing cool front is packing more wind than showers in Central Arkansas this morning. It did have some strong to severe storms as it moved into West and Northwest Arkansas around Midnight. We will only temporarily cool into the 50s this morning before warming into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky and wind conditions until the mid-afternoon.

Tuesday will be dry and warm again, then the next system arrives Wednesday with a chance of thunderstorms. More rain and thunderstorms will come through Thursday.

