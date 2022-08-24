Central Arkansas will get some sunshine filtering through the clouds this afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s. Rain showers are still expected to develop late this afternoon and early evening. But rain that carries into tonight will not last all night in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas may get a few overnight light showers.

Rain chances will go down the rest of the week, but they do not leave the forecast. They’ll just be low. The rain chance will be increasing as we go into next week.