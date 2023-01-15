TONIGHT: Overcast skies and a 20% chance for a shower over west Arkansas. It will be breezy with a southerly wind 10-15 mph. Mild, with a low temperature in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MLK DAY: A few showers will linger in the morning. It looks like there will be several dry hours in the late morning and early afternoon. Eastern Arkansas could see a thunderstorm Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a strong south wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: A bigger storm will arrive Wednesday. Right now it looks like the part of the storm that supports severe weather will be south of Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of damaging thunderstorms in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. We’ll keep a close eye on this system if anything changes.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

