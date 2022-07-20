We are going to have some widely scattered, light and brief showers move through Central Arkansas this morning and early afternoon. They started to from in North Arkansas around 4 AM. It will make it cloudier and keep it a little cooler today than we have been forecasting. Little Rock may only have a high temperature of 100°.
But with 100° and high humidity, heat indices may reach 110°, so 85% of Arkansas will have an Excessive Heat Warning. NWA will have a Heat Advisory.
So, a chance of light showers this morning and early afternoon. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow too.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.