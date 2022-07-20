We are going to have some widely scattered, light and brief showers move through Central Arkansas this morning and early afternoon. They started to from in North Arkansas around 4 AM. It will make it cloudier and keep it a little cooler today than we have been forecasting. Little Rock may only have a high temperature of 100°.

But with 100° and high humidity, heat indices may reach 110°, so 85% of Arkansas will have an Excessive Heat Warning. NWA will have a Heat Advisory.

So, a chance of light showers this morning and early afternoon. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow too.