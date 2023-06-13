Central & North Arkansas has scattered showers with some embedded thunderstorms this morning. They will wrap up by Noon. They will not become severe or strong. Southwest Arkansas has a chance of Severe storms, however. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s today.

Southwest Arkansas may get some large hail or even some damaging wind with severe-warned storms coming from Oklahoma and Texas this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect in Southwest Arkansas until 10 AM.

So, for today severe storms are only expected in Southwest and far South Arkansas. Large hail is the main expected threat. Most showers and storms will end around Noon today. Then another round of storms is expected overnight with a threat of large hail and damaging wind. There is a chance a final round of storms develops and moves across the state late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storms will clear out for Thursday, and with sunshine temperatures will likely get to around 90°. Storm chances return Friday afternoon and Saturday evening.