Rain chances are low this morning. If you get rain it will be light. This afternoon the rain chance will increase around 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 as the upper-level low moves over the state. During this time period, not just showers, but thunderstorms will also be possible. No severe storms are expected in Central Arkansas, but a severe storm with 1″ hail can’t be ruled out in Southeast Arkansas.

Friday will be dry with more sunshine, and temperatures will reach into the 70s. Rain will likely return Saturday.