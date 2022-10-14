TODAY: Temperatures will start to warm up again today. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the southwest.

THIS WEEKEND: Another cold front will move through the state on Saturday giving us another chance for showers and storms, mainly during the second half of the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during the evening on Saturday. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s by Sunday as rain chances begin to exit the state.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will be much cooler to start off next week. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s and 50s for much of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 30s.