A strong cold front will be accompanied by strong to severe thunderstorms tonight along with very heavy rainfall that will lead to areas of Flash Flooding. As the cold front moves east early Friday and low pressure intensifies south of the Great Lakes, strong non-thunderstorm winds with gusts up to 50mph are possible.
High pressure will bring fair and pleasant weather this weekend and Monday before the next chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in by the middle of next week.
