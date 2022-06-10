TODAY: A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the state during the morning hours. Heavy rain will reduce visibility on the roads and strong wind gusts could cause power outages in some of the strongest thunderstorms. Most of the rain should be out of the state by the afternoon. We will see some lingering clouds and temperatures will rise into the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to clear behind this system. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a 20% chance for a brief shower over Southern Arkansas.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be the best day to get outside! Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The reason Saturday will be the day to get out is because of the approaching heat! Sunday will be sunny, but it will also feature temperatures in the mid to upper 90s! The dangerous heat and humidity will continue into much of next week.

