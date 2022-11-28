A strong storm system and cold front will push through the Mid South Tuesday afternoon/evening with the threat of severe thunderstorms and potentially strong (EF2+) tornadoes. The areas of greatest risk is along the Mississippi River including far east central and southeast Arkansas.

Dry and colder air will rush in behind the cold front Tuesday night with highs only in the 40s to around 50 and lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Another cold front will move into the middle of the country and become nearly stationary over the Mid South with widely scattered to scattered showers expected Friday through Monday.