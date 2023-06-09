TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms will linger through midnight Friday night. Clouds will break up and temperatures will drop into the 60s by Saturday morning. Northeast wind 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The morning will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. In the late morning and early afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms will enter northwest Arkansas. The time to be weather aware in Central Arkansas will be between noon and 8 pm. There is the risk of damaging wind and hail within the strongest storms. Before the rain begins the temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. East wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Like Saturday, Sunday will start quiet and become stormy. Showers and storms will be a lot more scattered than Saturday. There is also a low risk for damaging wind gusts and hail like with Saturday’s storms. Be weather aware Sunday afternoon between noon and 8 PM. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, sunny, and cooler with temperatures in the mid 80s. It looks like we will see another rain system midweek next week!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

