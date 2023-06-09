TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms will linger through midnight Friday night. Clouds will break up and temperatures will drop into the 60s by Saturday morning. Northeast wind 5 mph.
SATURDAY: The morning will be quiet with partly cloudy skies. In the late morning and early afternoon, a line of showers and thunderstorms will enter northwest Arkansas. The time to be weather aware in Central Arkansas will be between noon and 8 pm. There is the risk of damaging wind and hail within the strongest storms. Before the rain begins the temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. East wind 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Like Saturday, Sunday will start quiet and become stormy. Showers and storms will be a lot more scattered than Saturday. There is also a low risk for damaging wind gusts and hail like with Saturday’s storms. Be weather aware Sunday afternoon between noon and 8 PM. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Breezy southwest wind 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, sunny, and cooler with temperatures in the mid 80s. It looks like we will see another rain system midweek next week!
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.