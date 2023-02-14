A blustery and rainy morning transitioned to a pleasant late Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushed east. Expected fair weather overnight through Wednesday afternoon with lows around 50° and highs in the mid 70s.

Another storm system and cold front will sweep through the Mid South Wednesday night with a slight risk of a severe thunderstorm or two with lows around 60. After a morning shower Thursday, clearing and much colder weather is expected with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by late afternoon.

Fair and pleasant Friday through the weekend with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s warming to the low to mid 60s by Sunday.