A strong cold front will blast through the state late Friday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe with damaging winds the main threat with an isolated tornado possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible as moisture surges north from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs ahead of the front Friday will soar to near the record of 84° last set in 1979.

Cooler and drier air will move in for the weekend pushing highs down into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

A warm front will lift north across the Mid South Monday into Tuesday with isolated to widely scattered showers expected.

Highs next week will be back in the mid 70s to around 80.