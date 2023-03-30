Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight then becoming widespread Friday from early afternoon west Arkansas, mid to late afternoon central and late afternoon through early evening east.
There is a MODERATE (45%) chance of severe thunderstorms northeast and an ENHANCED (30%) risk for central Arkansas Friday. A few tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will be possible. In addition, strong non-thunderstorm winds could gust as high as 45mph during the afternoon and early evening.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby