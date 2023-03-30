Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight then becoming widespread Friday from early afternoon west Arkansas, mid to late afternoon central and late afternoon through early evening east.

There is a MODERATE (45%) chance of severe thunderstorms northeast and an ENHANCED (30%) risk for central Arkansas Friday. A few tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will be possible. In addition, strong non-thunderstorm winds could gust as high as 45mph during the afternoon and early evening.