TONIGHT: A cold front will be moving from north to south across Arkansas this evening and overnight. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely for the northern third of the state. There is a slight and marginal risk for damaging winds and hail. Scattered thunderstorms will move through between now and Monday morning. Not everyone will see rain, but for those who do, up to an inch is possible.

MONDAY: Clouds and a few showers will linger for part of Monday morning. Temperatures will start in the mid 70s with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. There is a heat advisory in effect in the afternoon with feels like temperatures over 105°. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The dome of high pressure will be in control Tuesday. This will make for the hottest day of the year. I’m forecasting Little Rock to reach 103° with feels like temperatures over 110°. Excessive heat warnings are likely.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The heat will continue to build on Wednesday. Air temperatures could reach 110° in parts of the state. Our next cold front will move through late Wednesday, but it won’t bring much rain and temperatures will only be a couple of degrees cooler behind it. Every day in the forecast is in the triple digits…

Stay safe and cool! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

