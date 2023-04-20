TODAY: Skies are partly cloudy this morning, and this will continue through the afternoon. As our cold front slides closer to the state, showers, and thunderstorms are expected to develop in northwest Arkansas. These storms will continue to move eastward through the late afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms will be slow-moving, but some could be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the primary threats this evening.

TONIGHT: As rain and isolated thunderstorms linger tonight, the flash flooding risk will start to increase as rainfall totals begin to build up. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon on Friday, before slowly moving out of the areas Friday night. Temperatures will be much cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED: The cooldown will continue this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overall the weekend looks to be dry, however, a few isolated showers will be possible Saturday night and Sunday morning. Most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will stay cool into next week as shower and thunderstorm chances start to increase again by midweek.