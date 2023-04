From the mid 70s this morning to the 60s when rain and storms arrive. Temperatures could rebound into the low 70s this afternoon.

Rain and storms, including the chance for severe weather is highest for Central Arkansas between 8:00 and 10:00 AM. East Arkansas will still have storms into the early afternoon.

Central into Northeast Arkansas has a Tornado Watch until 9 AM. West Arkansas has a Tornado Watch until Noon.