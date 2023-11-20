TODAY: Rain will continue to pick up throughout the morning with a few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, mainly across southern Arkansas. The highest threat for severe weather will be to our south in Louisiana and Mississippi.
TONIGHT: A few showers could linger overnight, however, most areas will remain dry with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Cooler weather is on the way for your Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day on Tuesday.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.