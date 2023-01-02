TONIGHT: Storms are expected to continue through this evening into the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms will be likely at times with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes all possible.

TOMORROW: Severe storms will be moving out of the area by sunrise tomorrow morning. A cold front will sweep through the state on Tuesday putting an end to severe weather chances. A few clouds will linger through the day on Tuesday, with temperatures still making it into the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times as well.

EXTENDED: Cooler weather will return throughout the rest of the week with highs in the 50s. Sunny and dry weather looks to return as well. Another chance for a few showers will return by the beginning of the weekend.