TODAY: Showers and storms are expected to enter the state this morning and continue to push southeast through the afternoon. As they move eastward through the day they will move into a more favorable area for severe weather. Storms are expected to strengthen through the day, bringing the chance for severe weather through the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms will continue through the evening. Storms are expected to exit the state around 10-11 PM. Skies will slowly clear through the evening with lows falling into the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be a beautiful day! We will see a few clouds in the morning, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: The rest of the extended forecast looks to stay on the quiet side. Highs will be a bit more seasonal in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mix of sun and clouds to start next week.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby