Storms from Missouri that have a history of knocking down trees moved into North Arkansas shortly after 5:00 this evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings will likely follow those storms until they weaken. Those storms could be within the Little Rock Metro around 9:00 p.m. Other thunderstorms have fired up in West Central Arkansas in Saline, Garland, and Montgomery counties. Those will likely move south.

North and Central Arkansas are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 70 mph damaging winds and large hail.

The ridge of upper-level high pressure over Texas and the Desert Southwest will build into Arkansas and across the Southeastern U.S. through Thursday. Extreme temperatures and heat indices will occur. Temperatures may reach 100°, and heat indices may climb over 110. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning have been issued for Tuesday.

Expect the same Wednesday and Thursday. A cool down is expected starting Friday when the ridge relents and shrinks backs to the west.