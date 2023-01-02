Our Monday has started off warm and warm and stormy it will become. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74° (the record high is 75°). Showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and tonight have the potential to become severe.

What will be two rounds of storms coming through the state this afternoon and tonight may look like a long marathon of storms instead with multiple storms, because there may not be much of a gap between the rounds. And round number 2 may be prolonged.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch. It runs from Noon Monday until 6 AM, Tuesday. Many locations may receive 2″+ of rain. A few spots may get more. The eastern half of the state is expected to receive the higher amounts.