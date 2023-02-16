THURSDAY MORNING: A Tornado WATCH will continue through the morning for eastern Arkansas as a line of storms works its way across the state. Damaging wind is the main risk at this point, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the morning. But as this cold front passes, temperatures will plunge. This will eliminate the severe risk once it finally passes your location. By midday, temperatures are in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Storms will be out of here by early afternoon. But the clouds linger. Winds will be strong out of the northwest, likely between 10 and 20 mph.

Temperatures will plummet through the afternoon as the cold front passes. By mid-afternoon, we will be in the mid-50s. This will likely feel more like 40s when you factor the wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds linger into the evening before thinning out gradually Friday morning. Temperatures continue to fall, likely into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Friday morning.

A few flurries will be possible during the night. But there won’t be enough moisture for anything more than that.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Expect abundant sunshine on Friday with temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind will stay breezy out of the northwest, making it feel slightly colder.

Through the weekend, look for clouds to come and go. But rain stays out of the forecast. Temperatures gradually warm up through the weekend. Highs return to the mid-50s Saturday. Then by Sunday, we reach into the mid-60s.

We will warm up even more by early next week. Highs return to the low and mid-70s through Monday and Tuesday with increasing clouds. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will increase into Tuesday and Wednesday.