TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another comfortable day. Temperatures will be more seasonal tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels look to remain on the lower side Wednesday, so heat index values will be close to what the actual air temperature is. Conditions will remain dry and sunny tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will continue to slowly warm on Thursday with highs back in the lower 90s. Humidity will also be on the rise driving feels like temperatures back into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon, however much of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Heat and humidity will be back in the area for this upcoming holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances will also continue to increase through the weekend. A weakening low, potential left over from a tropical disturbance currently in the Gulf of Mexico could increase our rain chances this weekend as well.