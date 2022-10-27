TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s.

TOMORROW: Friday will look similar to Thursday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with much of the day being dry. Rain chances will start to increase in southwestern Arkansas after sunset. Most areas will start to see the chance for rain closer to midnight.

SATURDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Saturday. For much of the day, we will see light to moderate rain, however, a few pockets of heavier rain will be possible. Most areas will likely see 1-2 inches across the state when everything is said and done.

EXTENDED: Rain will slowly move out of the area throughout the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cooler side on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures in the 70s will return by early next week as clouds slowly clear.