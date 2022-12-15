Progressively colder weather is on the way for the Mid South headed into the week before Christmas. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the weekend with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

A cold front will bring areas of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow especially north of US64, Monday followed by a few areas of rain Tuesday and dry weather Wednesday. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s with highs in the low to mid 40s.

An Arctic cold front will blast through Arkansas next Thursday with highs struggling into the mid 30s. Subfreezing temperatures could last up to 5 days into early the week after Christmas.