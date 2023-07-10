OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and calm conditions last through tonight with temps in the 80s till 8pm and 70s afterwards. Low temps will be in the upper 60s near sunrise.

TUESDAY: A warm front lifts through Tuesday, bringing temperatures back to the low 90s after a cooler than average Monday. A few showers are possible Tuesday for southwest Arkansas, but much of the state should stay rain-free with a southeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: We heat up to the mid 90s mid-week, with upper 90s Thursday & Friday. It will feel closer to 105°F by the end of the work week. A little higher rain chances are forecast Friday through the weekend.