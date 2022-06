The storm system that brought another round of rain to Arkansas early Friday is now well off to the southeast.

Overnight, look for partly cloudy skies with areas of fog with lows in the 60s. Partly cloudy, very warm and humid Saturday with highs around 90.

An upper level ridge will expanded into the Mid South Sunday through the middle of next week which will push highs into the mid to upper 90s and, with increasing humidity, expect afternoon heat indices of around 105°.